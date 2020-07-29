Pay attention: BTS’s Jungkook Shares Beautiful Cover Of “10,000 Hours” By Dan + Shay And Justin Bieber

BTS’s Jungkook has launched a brand new cowl!

Jungkook showcases his easy voice and flexibility as he takes on the nation pop monitor “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber. Jungkook uploaded the quilt on SoundCloud and he included within the URL “10000hourswitharmy.”

Take a pay attention under!

Jungkook additionally gifted followers together with his self-produced track “Nonetheless With You” as a part of BTS’s anniversary celebrations in June.

BTS is at the moment gearing as much as launch a brand new single on August 21!