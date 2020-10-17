General News

Pay attention: Crush Previews Collab With Lee Hi For “with HER” Mini Album

October 17, 2020
Crush has shared extra particulars concerning the that includes artists on his upcoming album!

Crush’s new mini album “with HER” contains 5 tracks and 5 that includes artists. He’s beforehand hinted on the lineup with a video that exhibits the silhouettes of his collab companions, which received followers guessing about who will likely be becoming a member of him on the album.

He went on to share by teasers that the music “Dance” (literal title) is with Lee Sora and “She Mentioned” is with BIBI.

On October 16, Crush introduced that the monitor “Tip Toe” is with Lee Hi! The pair beforehand labored collectively once they collaborated on the JTBC present “Start Once more” again in June.

Get a fast preview of “Tip Toe” beneath!

Try his earlier teasers right here:

Crush’s “with HER” comes out on October 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

