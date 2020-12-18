General News

Pay attention: f(x)’s Luna Lends Her Voice To Single For Marvel’s K-Pop Superhero Luna Snow

December 18, 2020
f(x)’s Luna lent her voice to the Marvel character Luna Snow within the new single “Movement.”

Luna Snow is described as a “proficient idol, part-time Ok-pop star, and full-time tremendous hero” who has already launched singles like “Tonight” and “I Actually Wanna” (feat. Krystal Youngs). The third single, “Movement,” is to mark her debut in MARVEL Tremendous Battle, which is Marvel’s first MOBA (multiplayer on-line battle area) cellular sport.

A Marvel press launch describes Luna Snow in MARVEL Tremendous Battle as “a strong Power hero with the flexibility to create darkish ice for destruction and light-weight ice for therapeutic.” In her backstory, Luna Snow’s actual identify was Seol Hee. A Korean idol singer, she was acting at Stark Enviornment when it was attacked by a corporation often called A.I.M. After Seol Hee fought courageously to guard these round her, she was locked inside a chilly fusion reactor, which granted her the facility to govern ice. After she defeated A.I.M, the media started calling her “Luna Snow,” and he or she now lives a double life as a Ok-pop star and a superhero.

f(x)’s Luna launched “Movement,” the music that she sang from Luna Snow’s perspective, in addition to the character’s forthcoming look within the sport.

Take a look at the only under!

