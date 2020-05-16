Pay attention: (G)I-DLE Drops English Version Of Their Hit “LATATA” After Signing With Republic Records

(G)I-DLE continues branching out into the worldwide market as they launch an English model of their hit debut observe “LATATA”!

The Dice Leisure lady group launched “LATATA” in Could 2018 because the title observe off their debut mini album “I Am.” It turned a success and earned them their first music present trophy solely 20 days after their debut, they usually solidified their repute as rookies to keep watch over. They went on to obtain six Rookie of the Yr awards at year-end ceremonies.

(G)I-DLE just lately introduced that they signed a partnership with the American label Republic Records, with the launch of their third mini album “I belief” in April being their official U.S. debut. The album included an English model of their title observe “Oh My God.”

They’re now taking one other step farther within the worldwide market, as they launched an English model of “LATATA” on Could 15!

Take a hearken to the track and discover it in your favourite music streaming providers on the hyperlinks under.

[?] Shock! LATATA is again—with English lyrics this time ? Try this new taste of LATATA ?❤️ ✔ https://t.co/Qsar17eVKl

✔ https://t.co/3nvHH9jkQc#여자아이들 #GIDLE#LATATA — (G)I-DLE·(여자)아이들 (@G_I_DLE) Could 15, 2020

What do you consider the brand new English model of “LATATA”?

