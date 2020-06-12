Pay attention: “Highway To Kingdom” Previews Groups’ New Tracks For Digital Chart Battle Ahead Of Finale

“Highway to Kingdom” shared a sneak preview of the songs that the teams are releasing forward of the finale!

On the June 11 episode of the present, it was introduced that ONF, VERIVERY, PENTAGON, The Boyz, and ONEUS are the 5 teams heading to the reside finale subsequent week.

Earlier than the large day, every group will launch a “comeback” track, and the digital scores achieved by the tracks can be one of many components that resolve the present’s winner.

The songs come out on June 12 at 6 p.m. KST, and the quantity of streaming and downloads on Korea’s main music websites till June 16 at 11:59 p.m. KST will decide every group’s digital rating.

ONEUS’ track is titled “Come Again House,” VERIVERY’s is “Lovely-x,” The Boyz’s is “Checkmate,” PENTAGON’s is “Basquiat,” and ONF’s is “New World.”

Get a take heed to their songs under!

The “Highway to Kingdom” finale airs reside on June 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

What do you consider this preview of their new tracks?