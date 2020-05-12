Pay attention: PENTAGON’s Jinho Reassures Fans In Heartwarming Voice Letter After Enlisting For Military Service

PENTAGON’s Jinho shared a candy letter with followers after enlisting for obligatory army service on Might 11.
His notice to PENTAGON’s followers Universe was shared each as a handwritten letter in addition to a recorded voice message.
Learn his message to followers under:
To my beloved Universe,
At this second, I’m in all probability presently adjusting whereas feeling actually awkward, proper? I’m undecided when you’re already feeling empty, you’re feeling unhappy, otherwise you’ve stated goodbye to me with a smile whereas pondering of it as me going away to relaxation effectively, however personally I’m actually excited! I’ll see, expertise, and do new issues and I’m leaving to turn out to be an individual worthy of delight who will shield our nation, so don’t be unhappy.
Whereas I’m gone, be wholesome, eat effectively, and don’t neglect me (sniffle). I’ll be again quickly so I’m not going to say a tragic or lengthy goodbye. I’ll return with good well being and braveness! All of you’re the cause that I sing. I like you essentially the most on this planet.
Okay, then, I’ll be again. Salute!
