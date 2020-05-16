Pay attention: Red Velvet’s Wendy And Block B’s Zico Enthrall With “The King: Eternal Monarch” OST “My Day Is Full Of You”

Red Velvet’s Wendy and Block B’s Zico have teamed up for SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “The King: Eternal Monarch”!

On Might 16 at 6 p.m. KST, the music video for Wendy and Zico’s collaboration “My Day Is Full of You” was launched.

“My Day Is Full of You” is a track that incorporates a melodious piano that blends properly with Wendy’s clear vocal tone and Zico’s rhythmical rapping. The track goes completely with the storyline and has been used within the drama since episode 9, which aired on Might 15.

The music video options moments between Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho as they tackle their characters, detective Jung Tae Eul and emperor Lee Gon.

Try the music video beneath!