Pay attention: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi Shares Sweet Cover Of Bruno Mars’s “Versace On The Flooring”

December 6, 2020
SEVENTEEN’s Woozi has shared a brief however candy cowl on Twitter!

On December 5, Woozi shared a video to Twitter with the caption, “New mic check.” Though Woozi isn’t seen within the video, he exhibits off his vocal prowess as he belts out an incredible cowl of Bruno Mars’s “Versace on the Flooring.”

Test it out beneath!

SEVENTEEN is ready to carry out on the 2020 FNS Music Pageant in Japan on December 9.

