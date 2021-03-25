Pay attention: Stray Children’ Changbin and Seungmin Release Duet As Gift For STAY On Their 3rd Debut Anniversary

On March 25 at midnight KST, Stray Children’ Changbin and Seungmin launched a duet as a part of “SKZ-RECORD” and as a present for his or her followers, STAY.

On Twitter, Stray Children shared a hyperlink to the tune on YouTube, titled “Piece” in Korean, and included the hashtags for Stray Children’ 3rd debut anniversary. Stray Children made their official debut on March 25, 2018, with the mini album “I Am Not.”

Seungmin and Changbin wrote the lyrics and participated in composing the observe together with fellow Stray Children member Bang Chan, who organized the observe.

Take a look at the tune under!

Stray Children not too long ago collaborated with Alesso and CORSAK for the observe “Going Dumb,” produced in partnership with the sport PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Cellular, which topped iTunes charts world wide.

Stray Children is gearing up for the premiere of the Mnet competitors present “Kingdom,” which begins airing on April 1.