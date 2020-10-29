Pay attention: Stray Youngsters’ Seungmin Surprises Fans With Gorgeous Cover Of B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Keep As You Are”

Stray Youngsters’ Seungmin has shared a ravishing new cowl!

On October 30 at midnight KST, Seungmin stunned followers by releasing a canopy of B1A4’s Sandeul’s solo ballad “Keep As You Are.”

The idol had beforehand hinted to his followers that one thing was arising at midnight, and shortly after the duvet’s launch, he took to the group’s official Instagram account to share his ideas.

Seungmin wrote, “STAY [Seungmin’s official fandom], that is Seungmin. It was laborious ready till 12, proper? I labored laborious to organize one other cowl for you. It’s such an amazing tune and Sandeul sang it so effectively that, ranging from a very long time in the past, I usually advisable it to STAY. I had at all times thought that I wished to sing the tune correctly in the future, and I ready it this time and was lastly in a position to let STAY hear it.”

He went on, “Was it round my first yr of highschool? Once I heard this tune for the primary time, I fell for it instantly, and even now, each time I’m going by a tough time, it’s a tune I hearken to for power and luxury. It’s at all times taken up one spot on my playlist, and I believe it’s actually, actually very significant that now that point has handed, I’m in a position to sing it for STAY with my very own voice. I hope that my want to at all times sing with the identical unchanging mindset and emotions was conveyed effectively.”

Take a look at Seungmin’s heartfelt cowl of “Keep As You Are” beneath!

Supply (1)