pay attention to these 9 games for less than 5 euros in the eShop

The summer sales have reached different platforms and they have also made it to Nintendo Switch, being a great opportunity to try games that are not so well known, but very interesting. Therefore, in the following guide, I leave you 9 titles perfect for browsing and enjoying during the holidays. For less than 5 euros!

9 titles for less than 5 euros for Nintendo Switch

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2: the adventures of the Gauls go from 14.99 euros to 4,04.

Flipping Death: a fun Tim Burton-style adventure in which we will have to accept that we have died…or not. We have literally taken the place of death and we will be able to possess the dead in a super fun platform adventure. By 3,99 euros is one of those charming games that is worth taking a look at.

Just Ignore Them: this game is not exactly on sale, but it is at 4,99 euros and I recommend it if you like RPG Maker or horror games. A proposal that deceives in aesthetics and that tells a story full of misfortunes in which you have to flee from monsters.

Lambs of the Road: The first chapter of this survival adventure is on 2,99 euros. A Spanish game that does not hesitate to show brutality with a very particular reel to The Last of Us.





And up to here 9 games that we recommend to spend an entertaining summer with your portable consoles in hand. We hope you like the recommendations!