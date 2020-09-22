General News

Pay attention: TWICE’s Nayeon Celebrates Birthday By Sharing Covers Of Songs By Harry Styles And Official HIGE DANdism

September 22, 2020
1 Min Read

TWICE’s Nayeon has shared covers of Harry Styles’s “Falling” and Official HIGE DANdism’s “I LOVE…”!

To have fun her birthday on September 22, Nayeon’s vocal covers have been launched on TWICE’s official YouTube channel.

Try Nayeon’s beautiful rendition of “Falling” by Harry Styles right here!

Additionally hearken to Nayeon sing “I LOVE…” by Japanese band Official HIGE DANdism under:

Blissful birthday, Nayeon!

TWICE can be at present gearing up for an October comeback.

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment