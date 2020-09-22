Pay attention: TWICE’s Nayeon Celebrates Birthday By Sharing Covers Of Songs By Harry Styles And Official HIGE DANdism

TWICE’s Nayeon has shared covers of Harry Styles’s “Falling” and Official HIGE DANdism’s “I LOVE…”!

To have fun her birthday on September 22, Nayeon’s vocal covers have been launched on TWICE’s official YouTube channel.

Try Nayeon’s beautiful rendition of “Falling” by Harry Styles right here!

Additionally hearken to Nayeon sing “I LOVE…” by Japanese band Official HIGE DANdism under:

Blissful birthday, Nayeon!

TWICE can be at present gearing up for an October comeback.