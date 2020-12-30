Pay attention: TXT Is Ready To Say Goodbye To This Year In “F2020” Cover With Their Own Lyrics

TXT shares their ideas on 2020 in a brand new cowl!

On December 29, the group dropped a canopy of Avenue Beat’s “F2020,” a monitor that options the road “Lowkey f**okay 2020.” The 5 TXT members wrote Korean lyrics for his or her cowl together with danke.

In the music, TXT expresses their emotions about 2020 as they are saying goodbye to the 12 months. The monitor begins with them trying again on being hopeful on December 31 final 12 months for under good issues to occur. They sing, “This 12 months that we deliberate collectively, our promise to fulfill for the following album as nicely, missed it. The fourth season is already right here once more.”

The group goes on to sing about postponed concert events (the group initially had their first world tour deliberate for 2020), empty venues, performing with out cheering followers, and loneliness, describing residing in a “tiny tiny world of solely 5 individuals.”

“Tomorrow I wish to tilt my head again so far as doable and yell to the sky, slightly than the ceiling, ‘Everybody, you’ve gone by so much,’” they sing, with the group trying ahead to assembly everybody once more and the return of a traditional on a regular basis life.

Take a hearken to the duvet under!

TXT most lately made a comeback in October with “Blue Hour” off their mini album “minisode 1: Blue Hour.” Additionally they launched a music video for his or her b-side “We Misplaced the Summer time,” a music about struggling over lacking family members and shedding out on experiences in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.