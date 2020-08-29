Pay attention: TXT’s Taehyun And Yeonjun Surprise Fans With Gorgeous Pre-Debut Cover Of “Paper Hearts”

TXT’s Taehyun and Yeonjun hit followers with an sudden blast from the previous!

On August 29, TXT took followers again to their trainee days by sharing a throwback cowl of Tori Kelly’s “Paper Hearts” on Twitter. The members posted a clip of pre-debut Taehyun and Yeonjun singing a beautiful duet rendition of the tune, including the hashtags “16-year-old Taehyun” and “19-year-old Yeonjun.”

Yeonjun has beforehand named “Paper Hearts” as one among his favourite songs, and the newly launched cowl proves simply how robust the idols’ vocals have been even earlier than their debut final 12 months.

Try Taehyun and Yeonjun’s pre-debut cowl of “Paper Hearts” under!