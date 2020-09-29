Payal Ghosh met the governor and asked for justice, Anurag Kashyap was accused of rape

Mumbai: Payal Ghosh, an actress who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday and appealed for action against the director. Let me tell you that Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape on Sunday, September 27, said that if action is not taken against Kashyap, she will go on hunger strike. Outside the Versova police station, Ghosh told media persons that Anurag Kashyap is an ‘influential person’ so he has not been arrested so far despite the Mumbai police registering an FIR. Also Read – Union Minister said- Shiv Sena forms government with BJP in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray …

Raj Bhavan tweeted, "Actress Payal Ghosh, along with Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan."

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. @RamdasAthawale accompanied by film actress Payal Ghosh called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and presented a memorandum. pic.twitter.com/9JFVYxz0Fk – Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) September 29, 2020

Ghosh had a joint press conference with Republican Party of India (RPI) President Athawale on Monday and demanded the arrest of Kashyap. The actress has accused Kashyap of raping her seven years ago.

Ghosh and his lawyer Nitin Satpute reached the police station on Sunday to demand expedition. Ghosh had filed an FIR against Kashyap eight days ago accusing him of rape. It alleged that Kashyap had raped Ghosh in 2013 at a place on Yari Road, Versova. However, Kashyap dismissed the allegations as ‘baseless’.

Ghosh said that he had met senior officials at the police station. She warned, “If I am not administered justice soon, I will go on hunger strike.” The actress alleged that threats were made on behalf of Kashyap and his well wishers.