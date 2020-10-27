Payal Ghosh will remain isolated till the corona test, attended the party in the presence of Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh has isolated herself till her Kovid-19 test is done. The actress, along with Republican Party of India (RPI) president Athawale, attended a function in Mumbai on Monday. Athawale told on Tuesday that he has been found positive in the coronavirus investigation report. Also Read – Smarter, more prone to air pollution, increased risk of death from corona

Athawale said, “My corona test has come positive. As a precaution, I will follow the advice of doctors after being admitted to the hospital. Anyone who has come in contact with me must get their corona test done. ” Responding to the minister’s tweet, actress Payal Ghosh wrote, “Get well soon sir. I wish you a speedy recovery. ” Also Read – The skin of this Chinese doctor had turned black due to Corona, now returned to normal; Partner has lost his life

Payal also tweeted separately. He wrote, “Thank you all for your messages. I want to tell all of you that I have isolated myself till my Kovid test is done. ” Also Read – 43,463 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra most affected by Corona, this is the number of Active Cases