The put up Payal Radhakrishna Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Collection, Photographs seemed first on Socially Keeda.
Payal Radhakrishna is a Bangalore-based actress and model. She was once predominantly noticed in South Indian movement footage in conjunction with Kannada, Tamil, Telugu. Payal made her debut inside the cinema trade by way of taking part in the placement of Sirisha from the Banglore Underworld movie. Adopted by way of numerous movement footage like Existence 360, Kaveri. She was once moreover featured in a lead place for the Zee Tamil’s Singa Penne Serial. Payal Radhakrishna plays opposite to Harshith Reddy for the Tharagathi Gadhi Daati internet collection from Aha Platform.
Payal Radhakrishna Biography
|Identify
|Payal Radhakrishna
|Actual Identify
|Payal
|Nickname
|Payal
|Occupation
|Actress, Type
|Date of Delivery
|August 13, 1996
|Age
|25 as of 2021
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Radhakrishna
Mom: Chethana
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Husband
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Kids
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|Lions west public college, Mysore
|Faculty
|Prasad Bidapa model management, Bangalore
|Spare time activities
|Dancing, Being attentive to song, Touring
|Delivery Position
|Mangalore, Karnataka
|Fatherland
|Mangalore, Karnataka
|Present Town
|Bangalore, Karnataka
|Nationality
|Indian
Payal Radhakrishna Authentic Social Profiles
instagram.com/payal_radhakrishna/
twitter.com/payal_radhu
facebook.com/payalradhakrishna
Attention-grabbing Information Payal Radhakrishna
- She did style ads like Bhima Jewellers, Rexona, Rapido.
- Payal has a just right fans on social media platforms.
Payal Radhakrishna Films and Collection
Films
- Bangalore Underworld – Kannada
- Bhinna – Kannada
- Existence 360 – Kannada
Collection
- Singa Penne – Zee Tamil
- Tharagathi Gadhi Daati – Aha Platform
Payal Radhakrishna Photographs
Take a look at the dazzling pictures of actress Payal Radhakrishna,
Thank you for visiting SociallyKeeda. For additonal biographies, click on on proper right here.
The put up Payal Radhakrishna Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Collection, Photographs seemed first on Socially Keeda.
Obtain Server
Watch On-line Complete HD