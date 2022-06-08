PayPal already allows you to transfer cryptocurrency to other users, as well as to external wallets and exchange services

almost two years ago, Paypal —the reference platform in the online payment sector— announced its decision to open up to cryptocurrencies, enabling their purchase and sale in some specific national markets (starting, as usual, with the United States).

Half a year later—and just days after acquiring Curv, a cryptocurrency custody company— PayPal also implemented the option to make payments to merchants using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin. Again, the first to have access to this new functionality were US users.

Now, PayPal has taken another step in its commitment to ‘crypto’, and since yesterday users operating in the US – or rather, a small percentage of them, the rest will still have to wait a few weeks — they can now transfer your cryptocurrency assets to other users or external exchanges and wallets. Specifically, they will be able to use the same currencies for which payments were enabled a year ago: BTC, ETG, LTC and BCH.

The vice president and head of blockchain, cryptocurrencies and digital currencies at PayPal, José da Ponte, has recognized that the possibility of withdrawing funds to other services had been one of the most requested features by users from the very moment they started working with cryptocurrencies.

“Incorporating the option to transfer, send and receive cryptocurrencies is another step in our journey towards building a more inclusive and efficient financial system.” “We will continue to roll out additional cryptocurrency features, products, and services in the coming months.”

PayPal has been operating with cryptocurrencies for almost two years, but until now its users could not transfer their balances outside the platform

PAYPAL: 17 TOP TRICKS AND FUNCTIONS TO MASTER THIS SERVICE

BitLicense and PayPalCoin, the other PayPal ‘crypto novelties’

This announcement comes after it was learned that the New York Department of Financial Services has granted PayPal a ‘bitlicense’; that is, an official license to carry out virtual currency trading activities.

Also, earlier this year, the company disclosed that it was evaluating the possibility of launching your own cryptocurrency on the market, which would fall into the category of ‘stablecoins’ (a term devalued after the recent collapse of LUNA). A couple of days latera reverse engineering expert found references to PayPal stablecoins pegged to the euro and the pound in its iOS app.

PayPal’s interest in equipping itself with its own ‘crypto’ could lie in save on expenses related to carrying out transactions among other currencies, a concept that only in the third quarter of 2021 cost the company 2,700 million dollars.