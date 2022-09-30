PayPal will soon lose one of its great advantages when buying online: these are the ones that remain

This week we echoed PayPal’s decision to eliminate the refund of return costs on orders. Without a doubt, this is a great advantage that PayPal had to make purchases over other payment methods. But keep in mind that there are still many advantages in force to be able to continue considering its use.

It is true that PayPal could be recommended when buying from international stores that did not offer convenient ways to contact sellers. The most common case may be when buying on AliExpress, since If the product does not convince you, you are not interested in paying the shipping costs to China itself. if there is no reverse logistics. Now here a problem will be generated when you want to return something and you must pay the return costs.

PayPal continues to maintain many purchase advantages

As we mentioned, now is the time to highlight the rest of the advantages that PayPal continues to maintain. The first of these, and one of the most important, is the 180 day buyer protection that will allow you to be calm when buying online, having an insurance that you will have a defense if the package never arrives or does not meet your expectations. It acts as a mediator, and does not release your money on the order until you receive it or the dispute is resolved. It is certainly a peace of mind for all those who are “afraid” to buy online.





Do not offer your bank details and make the payment through an intermediate platform It can be interesting especially when we talk about websites that are not completely trusted by you. In this case, you will not give your card number, but you will let PayPal pay for you, which does have the maximum security guarantees.

Purchases are made really comfortable, since with PayPal you will pay practically anywhere in the world where they may not accept your bank card or bank transfers. In addition, you will be able to skip the obnoxious forms, because PayPal, having your address, will be the one that sends this data so that it reaches your home without having to fill in the corresponding data.

In recent months, we have seen how PayPal has established a buy now and pay later policy. This makes purchases can be made through this payment method and pay them in a comfortable way in three months without interest making it much easier and you do not require a credit card from your bank. In this way the payments will be more comfortable for you and will not sacrifice your bank account.

And it does not stay here, since You will also be able to make payments in physical stores through a QR code and without the need to have a balance in your account. PayPal will charge your purchases to the cards you choose and that are associated with the account without having to top up your virtual wallet.

This makes it still recommended. use this payment method for your convenience when making purchases onlineand also physically, as well as the security it offers us as buyers.