Paytm App returned to Google Play Store, was removed for policy violation

Paytm mobile application is again available on Google Play Store: Google Google had removed the Paytm App from the Play Store Play Store for a few hours, but was later reinstated. Paytm was restored to the Play Store again on Friday evening after removing the cashback option from a recently introduced game on the app. Google had removed the app from its play store for a while on Friday for violating its policy on sports betting related activities.

Paytm said in a tweet, "Update: And we're back!"

Tell that Google had removed the app of Paytm, a company offering wallet and payment bank services, from its Play Store on Friday morning. However, users who had already taken the app, did not have any inconvenience in using the app.

Google had said via an e-mail in the morning, “The app has been blocked due to violation of ‘Play Store’ policies – an explanation has been issued today ahead of the IPL tournament regarding our policy.”

Google also said that this step will only affect the availability of the app on the Play Store and will not affect its users.

Google had earlier said in a blog post that it would not approve the sports betting app and any such app would be removed from the Play Store. Google says that these policies are to protect users from any kind of harm.

Paytm tweeted a day that Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on the Google Play Store for new downloads or updates. He said, “This (app) will come back very soon (on the play store). All your money is completely safe and you can use your Paytm app as normal. “

Such apps are launched in large numbers before major sporting events like IPL in India. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin in the UAE from 19 September.

Google said in a blog post, “We do not allow online casinos or endorse any irregular gambling app that facilitates sports betting. This includes apps that encourage customers to visit an external website that offers a chance to win money or cash prizes in sports by taking money. This is a violation of our policies. “

Google also said that when an app violates these policies, its developer is notified of it, and is removed from the Google Play Store until the developer makes the app compliant with the rules goes.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the company has already removed the scratch card giving cashback, following the objections of Google.