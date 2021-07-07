Payton Rae Arbuthnot – Recipient Of Golden Plains Insurance coverage Scholarship 2021: The Prowers Magazine

Lamar – Would possibly 6, 2021 – Each and every yr, Golden Plains Insurance coverage awards an eligible graduating senior an academic scholarship in keeping with their determination to their group, instructional establishment, religion, and advancing their instructional adventure. The amount and high quality of programs won this yr has been astounding, with over 20 awesome high quality programs won by way of the Scholarship Nomination Committee. After a lot deliberation and in acknowledgment of this younger woman’s management and repair, Golden Plains Insurance coverage awards Peyton Arbuthnot our $1000.00 annual scholarship.

Payton used to be decided on by way of adhering to the tips set forth within the scholarship utility, which incorporated filing an respectable highschool transcript (proving she had a 4.0 GPA), at the side of 3 letters of advice from an trainer, counselor, and/or or trainer. Her accompanying letters had been shining examples of her devotion to circle of relatives, college, church, and nation. As well as, she had to offer an autobiographical rationalization of why she could be a excellent candidate for the scholarship and what her long-term instructional profession targets had been. Her enclosed letter used to be spectacular and she or he responded all necessities with remarkable readability and element.

After commencement, Payton plans to check political science at Cedarville College in Cedarville, Ohio. Her objective is to graduate with a Ph.D. in political science and she or he plans to use to the FBI to transform a distinct agent’s paramedic. To cite Payton from her autobiographical commentary, “Changing into a distinct agent paramedic provides me the chance to offer protection to each my nation and its heroes.” Payton is easily on her method to turning into a paramedic as she is lately within the procedure of having her emergency scientific license. We’re assured that together with her power and keenness for her training, group and nation, she is going to absolutely resolve her personal future anyplace that takes her.

