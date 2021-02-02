PayUpHollywood Survey: Support Staffers Hit Hard By the Pandemic

Being a Hollywood assistant has all the time been a tricky gig, however the COVID-19 pandemic has solely made it harder on the business’s hundreds of assist staffers.

In accordance with the second annual #PayUpHollywood survey, which polled over a thousand assist staffers, almost 80% of respondents reported incomes lower than $50,000 in 2020, a 14.7% improve from the prior yr. And over a 3rd of respondents reported lower than $30,000 in revenue in 2020 — a marked improve from the 11% who made that a lot in 2019.

Incomes lower than $53,600 a yr in Los Angeles qualifies as being “cost-burdened” by U.S. Division of Housing and Improvement, which defines it as paying “greater than

30 % of their revenue for housing” and probably having “problem affording requirements akin to meals, clothes,

transportation, and medical care.”

Notably, about 37.5% of survey takers are financially supported by associates or household to cowl dwelling bills, and over 19% have needed to transfer in with household, associates or transfer out of state attributable to misplaced revenue from the manufacturing shutdowns that resulted from the pandemic’s early months.

Even so, over 1 / 4 of respondents who had their hours lower have been anticipated to carry out the similar quantity of labor as they’d pre-pandemic. And a 3rd mentioned that their workload had elevated throughout the shutdown. And over half of respondents who’re working from house mentioned they needed to bear the value of workplace bills that had beforehand been coated by the firms they work for; of that, almost six in 10 weren’t supplied any compensation for these further bills.

The #PayUpHollywood motion emerged in the fall of 2019 as a method to deal with the system inequities that assistants and different business assist staffers face in the office, to not point out the verbal and bodily abuse that many endure from their Hollywood bosses. TV writers Liz Alper and Deirdre Mangan co-founded the group, organizing their efforts round the hashtag #PayUpHollywood after a ScriptNotes dialog between John August and Craig Mazin about assistant pay inequity sparked a public dialog amongst Hollywood’s assist staffers on social media.

In the yr or so since #PayUpHollywood gained traction, UTA, CAA, WME, ICM Companions and Verve have raised the minimal hourly wage for company assistants. However the pandemic prompted businesses to put off assistants and freeze brokers’ expense accounts.

“We’ve seen reviews of firms ending the COVID pandemic pay cuts for his or her high incomes executives whereas persevering with to chop hours, switch work bills, and improve the workload of the assistants and assist workers of this business, if not lay them off fully,” mentioned Alper in a press release. “What steps are studios and corporations taking to supply the similar safety to their assist staffers as they’re to their highest executives?”

Amongst different notable information from the survey:

Of respondents who has remained in a single positoin for a number of years, 59.3% mentioned they weren’t in a position to negotiate a pay fee greater than minimal wage

45.4% mentioned they’d been requested by an employer or supervisor to misrepresent the hours labored on their timesheets

43.1% really feel anxious about reporting office violations or underpayment

Between June 2019 and now, 76.5% don’t really feel comfy taking day off for his or her psychological well being, and 45.3% don’t really feel comfy taking day off or bodily sickness

49.4% are experiencing job burnout

Learn the full survey outcomes right here.

The following steps, say the group’s organizers, is monitoring the progress the leisure business makes in deal with low wages, office abuse and hiring bias.