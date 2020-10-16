PBS Masterpiece Announces Full Schedule for 50th Anniversary

Programming for the 50th anniversary of PBS’s Masterpiece will now embody performances by Martin Freeman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Kyle MacLachlan and Tom Hollander.

The total lineup was introduced solely to Selection on Thursday morning. The anthology drama collection, produced by GBH Boston, will mark 5 a long time on Jan. 10, 2021.

Whereas “Elizabeth Is Lacking,” “All Creatures Nice and Small” and “Miss Scarlet & the Duke” had been introduced earlier this 12 months, “The Lengthy Tune,” a 3 half mini-series concerning the finish of slavery in Jamaica starring Tamara Lawrance, Hayley Atwell and Jack Lowden, has been added to the schedule for Jan. 31.

The remainder of the 12 months’s lineup is beneath. Premieres dates haven’t been introduced.

Spring 2021

“Atlantic Crossing”: Eight-part collection about Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s (Kyle MacLachlan) relationship with Norwegian Crown Princess Martha throughout WWII (Sofia Helin).

“Speaking Heads: The Hand of God”: The primary of two performances of Allen Bennett’s traditional monologues stars Kristin Scott Thomas as an antiques store proprietor who finds herself on the night information when she makes an enormous sale.

“Speaking Heads: A Chip within the Sugar”: Martin Freeman is a bachelor navigating his widowed mom’s curiosity in considered one of her previous flames.

Summer time 2021

“Us”: Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves star within the four-part collection as a pair on the point of divorce who take a long-planned trip via Europe.

Fall 2021

The 50th anniversary celebration ends with choose seasons of Masterpiece mysteries, together with “Baptiste,” “Grantchester,” “Van der Valk” and “Unforgotten.”

“Fifty years in, Masterpiece stays the true residence for appearing royalty,” Masterpiece govt producer Susanne Simpson mentioned in a press release. “Whether or not it’s elegant costume dramas, addictive mysteries, or edgy modern applications that enchantment to an viewers of streamers, we now have gorgeous new exhibits for our anniversary 12 months.”

Since its launch 50 years in the past, Masterpiece has received 83 Emmys, 18 Peabody Awards, seven Golden Globes and two Oscars.