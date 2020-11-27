PBS Programming Chief Sylvia Bugg on Navigating 2020’s Challenges

When Sylvia Bugg rejoined PBS for a 3rd stint in February 2020, the general public broadcaster confronted a traditional set of challenges. Then March occurred, and the whole lot grew to become very unconventional.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic within the U.S. and the summer time of social upheaval that adopted had a dramatic impact on PBS. Now Bugg — who final month was promoted to chief programming government and GM of common viewers programming — is drawing inspiration from the previous couple of months as she charts a forward-looking content material technique for the group.

“The actual lesson and revelation in all of this was how we needed to pivot over the summer time, coping with the whole lot from a pandemic to conversations about race and racism in America, and now an election,” says Bugg. “For me, it’s persevering with the work of guaranteeing that our core content material technique stays sturdy by way of viewers attraction and an viewers engagement.”

Turning to long-standing franchises equivalent to “PBS NewsHour” and youthful ones such because the digital initiative “American Portrait,” PBS was in a position to shortly get to air new specials concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and race in America within the wake of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd. However it additionally was in a position to dive into an unlimited library of current programming on science and social points out of the blue extra related than ever.

PBS created packages of packages on points equivalent to race that it continues to feed to its native stations, whereas additionally drawing on these stations to supply content material for brand new packages.

“We proceed to lean into the local-national relationship,” says Bugg. “A lot of the good work that’s performed on behalf of public media is completed by means of PBS stations.”

Bugg started her tv profession within the ’90s as an administrative assistant within the PBS programming division. Then, in 1999, she joined Discovery Communications, serving the cable conglom in a 123 of roles for the following 13 years earlier than returning to PBS in 2012 as director of programming. Two years later she left once more — however stayed within the media neighborhood, becoming a member of the Company for Public Broadcasting, the place she led range initiatives and tv content material. When she rejoined PBS within the spring, it was as VP of programming, a task she was in solely eight months earlier than being promoted.

“As chief programming government, Sylvia is concentrated on figuring out new and various voices, elevating the following era of rising filmmakers, and bringing ahead the type of inspirational content material that’s the hallmark of PBS,” says PBS CEO and president Paula Kerger. “As somebody who has led a rare profession in public media, she steps into this function with deep expertise and distinctive insights about PBS and our member stations. She is a superb chief who’s passionate concerning the mission of public tv, and I’m excited for her to place her mark on PBS’ programming as we lean into our subsequent 50 years.”

Bugg’s return to PBS coincided with its fiftieth anniversary. She was keen to assist execute plans for celebrating the milestone, even amid shifting priorities.

Shifting ahead, she is keenly conscious of PBS’ must evolve. PBS Digital Studios, a short-form content material arm, has been introduced beneath the general-audience umbrella, a transfer Bugg hopes will assist the service incubate extra content material to interact youthful viewers. And she or he emphasizes the necessity to “proceed to mirror the range of our audiences and this nation.”

Bugg contends that by way of programming stock, PBS is “truly in fairly fine condition for 2021” regardless of the manufacturing challenges created by the continuing pandemic. And ad infinitum to the general public well being disaster and political uncertainty nonetheless sturdy, she factors to “NewsHour,” public affairs present “Washington Week” and documentary sequence “Frontline” as key automobiles by means of which PBS will proceed to serve viewers.

Regardless of ceaseless development within the variety of subscription streaming platforms available in the market, Bugg views PBS’ programming identification as sturdy sufficient to maintain the service related, even important.

“Sure, it’s a cluttered setting,” she says. “However I nonetheless assume there’s something very particular and distinctive about PBS content material. It’s nice storytelling; it might go in depth; it might go throughout platforms. And I hope that folks can see themselves in our content material.”