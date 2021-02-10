PBS, Radiolab, Lead Winners of 2021 Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia Awards

PBS received 4 prizes within the 2021 Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia Awards, an annual recognition of some of the perfect work within the reaml of audio and video journalism. Radiolab received two of the competition’s coveted silver batons, and different winners included NBC Information, Vice and and Netflix.

Fifteen honorees have been named Tuesday night in a ceremony that was made out there through PBS’ digital venues. The occasion was hosted by Anderson Cooper, the CNN anchor, and Michele Norris, the Washington Publish opinion columnist, in an hour-long presentation. Particular visitor presenters included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Professor Jelani Cobb and 2019 duPont winner Mariska Hargitay

For the primary time, the duPont jury chosen 30 finalists, who have been introduced in November 2020.

“Courageously documenting the turbulent occasions of 2020, journalists carried out a important public service by reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice, the position of the web in our

politics, and far more,” stated Cheryl Gould, duPont Jury Chair and a former NBC Information government, in a ready assertion. “We’re proud to honor these duPont winners and finalists for his or her excellent work and their dedication to fact-finding and truth-telling in these unsettled instances.”

Two prizes have been awarded for reporting on the coronavirus epidemic, one to PBS’ “NOVA” and the opposite to New York station WNBC. Two tales about psychological sickness have been additionally honored, one from PBS’ “Impartial Lens” and one from NBC Information Digital.. “Vice on Showtime” received a silver baton for presenting eyewitness reporting on the more and more harsh remedy of Muslims in India.

Three podcasts received prizes, together with two from WNYC’s Radiolab — a primary time winner — that was honored for “The Flag and The Fury” and “The Different Latif.” Radiotopia’s Ear Hustle podcast about life inside San Quentin jail additionally received a duPont.

4 native tv stations have been honored, together with KSTP in Minneapolis for breaking-news protection of the homicide of George Floyd and its aftermath, and WFAA in Dallas for protection of local weather change.

A number of longform displays received prizes. “Crip Camp” on Netflix targeted on the historical past of the incapacity motion. “Bedlam” on PBS’ “Impartial Lens” examined challenges going through the mentally unwell. “For Sama,” on PBS’ “Frontline,” checked out one lady’s expertise in the course of the conflict in Syria, whereas “Chasing the Moon” on PBS’ “American Expertise,” centered on the area race.

Some winners confirmed how journalists tailored to new applied sciences. The Washington Publish’s “Lafayette Reconstruction” used forensic reporting to digitally reconstruct final yr’s violent clearing of Lafayette Park, and NBC Information Digital’s on-line documentary “A Totally different Sort of Pressure — Policing Psychological Sickness” detailed the strained relationship between legislation enforcement and the mentally unwell. Seattle’s KING produced a touching documentary, “Bob’s Alternative,” about the best to die, for YouTube as a substitute of broadcast.

The duPont-Columbia Awards have been based in 1942.