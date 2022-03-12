PC and console hybrids come before Valve

Valve’s Steam Deck may be your first encounter with console computers in portable format, but this long-awaited project he is not alone in this scene. Surrounded by competitors, one of the most anticipated releases of this year has more rivals to worry about, but also several cards to play.

And it is that, although there was already a presence in the console PC market with the GPD Win, the arrival of Nintendo Switch marked a before and after in this scene, proving two things: that there is demand in the market and that these types of products have a special appeal. Thinking about being able to take your Steam library (and other types of games) anywhere is, frankly, magical, and that’s what these systems aim to create an experience unimaginable a few years ago.

Obviously, the attention that is being paid to the sector has increased a lot since the announcement of the Steam Deck, but that does not mean that before there was not a scene, albeit a niche one, behind these devices. After all, who has never dreamed of being able to play all their favorite titles on the go? Halo Infinite on the subway, Serious Sam on the bus or Final Fantasy XIV from bed are some clear examples of the potential of this type of device.

Alternativas a la Steam Deck

But aside from the Steam Deck, what other products inhabit this very limited market and what do they have to offer now that a new opponent has joined the fray? today it’s time to talk about GPD, AYA and OneXthree companies that have a vision of the potential of portable console PCs, and now face an unexpected opponent.

GPD Win 3: play, yes, but with a physical keyboard and connectivity

At the format level, the GPD Win 3 is possibly the most surprising of all these machines. Having a physical keyboard (which is discovered by sliding the screen up), and a dock that allows you to have all kinds of USB connectivity for expansion, it is the one that feels less derivative of the group.

It has several processor options, but both carry an 11th generation Intel (an i5-1135G7, i7-1165G7 or I7-1195G7) and Xe integrated graphics. As for RAM and storage, we are facing a machine that carries 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of NVMe storage. Its screen, something very important in this type of device, is 5.5 inches and has a resolution of 1280×720, making it the smallest machine of all. In general, it is the smallest of all and its price starts at 799 euros technically, but in Europe we can get it for 1050 euros.





AYA NEO Next: the new generation

Having several models as well, the AYA NEO Next has been going strong, yes, but not as much as it could. Despite working quite closely with AMD, it uses a Ryzen 7 5825Uwithout being able to implement the Ryzen 6000 That promised. If we add to this that its graphics solution is a Radeon Vega 8, the weight of its processor with Zen 3 architecture is reduced.

Of course, it has two models: the normal and the pro. The difference between these two manifests itself in RAM (16 to 32 GB DDR4) and storage (1 to 2 TB with NVMe interface). Whichever model you choose, yes, its screen will be 7 inches and its resolution will be 1280×800. On the other hand, aesthetically it is also surprising for being able to choose several colors. Its price, even higher than that of the GPD Win 3, It starts at $1,335.





OneXPlayer: many options and high performance

OneXPlayer focuses on giving consumers more choices. Being able to choose models with Intel or AMD architecture, it brings alternatives for all tastes. Your Intel model has an i7-1195G7, while in AMD you will have several options. Here we can find an economic model with a Ryzen 4800U processor, while its more expensive version carries a 5700U.

As for the rest of the benefits, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of storage NVMe. The resolution of its screen is surprising, 2560×1600 (with a size of 8.4 inches) and its incredible 15,300 mAh battery, considerably above its two direct rivals. Yes, it is true that the 4800U model starts at a cheaper price than its rivals: 999 dollars, but the most powerful versions raise the cost to 1419, being the most expensive option of the three. Despite being a very robust machine in terms of performance, it is difficult to justify that outlay.

On the other hand, OneXPlayer also has with a slightly cheaper mini model than their larger versions. It also has an i7-1195G7 and 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, but its screen goes from having dimensions of 8.4 inches to 7, being considerably smaller than the other alternatives.





Although GPD, AYA and OneXPlayer are not companies without resources, it is clear that Valve has a privileged position when facing its competition. Its name alone makes Steam Deck on everyone’s lips. The publications they do not spend as many resources on covering the other devices, because they do not have the same traction. To make matters worse, consumers are going to trust the company that has been behind all their gaming experiences on this platform for years more than a manufacturer they have heard about from an article or a YouTube video.

The Valve Advantage

In addition to that, at the software level, Valve is one of the great heavyweights of the PC. Its use of Linux and Proton to create SteamOS has allowed it to do tremendous optimization work, both in terms of battery usage and performance, which is simply not available to other competitors, who have to “make do” with running ordinary Windows. The Deck’s rivals, for example, can’t use cards like AMD’s FSR natively in all of their games, which this new machine has going for it.

yes, all this does not mean that the Deck is the undisputed queen on the market and the rest of the devices are merely worse alternatives. They are robust products, with their pluses and minuses, that have their public. The problem, above all, comes from the price side. The last great asset that Valve has when it comes to defeating its rivals is its price. Starting at 419 euros and going up to 679even its most expensive model is ridiculously cheap for what it can offer.

Even so, we will have to wait to know what the results of this duel of the titans are. Valve seems to have taken the bull by the horns and brought to the market a laptop that breaks the mold and surprises. His Deck seeks not only to get a piece of this cake (something that I have no doubt it will achieve), but to be an open product, with few secrets and that trusts its users to be operated, modified and repaired.