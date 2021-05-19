PC Chacko, president of NCP’s Kerala unit, not too long ago left Congress

Nationalist Congress Birthday celebration (NCP) PC Chacko, head of Kerala unit of (PC Chacko) Has been made. Birthday celebration Normal Secretary Praful Patel made a press release on this regard on Wednesday. Chacko joined the NCP handiest in March this 12 months. Sooner than this he used to be in Congress. Additionally Learn – West Bengal elections: Sharad Pawar and Mehbooba Mufti congratulate Mamata Banerjee, mentioned this

In a letter addressed to Chacko, Patel used to be quoted as pronouncing, "Nationwide President of NCP Sharad Pawar has appointed you because the President of the Kerala unit of NCP with instant impact." I'm positive that you're going to paintings arduous for the advance of our celebration within the state. Rajya Sabha member Patel shared a replica of this letter on Twitter and congratulated Chacko.

Nationalist Congress Birthday celebration appoints PC Chacko because the president of NCP Kerala state – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 19, 2021

Chacko has changed senior celebration chief TP Peethambaram who used to be briefly preserving the submit of president after the dying of state unit president Thomas Chandy in December 2019.

