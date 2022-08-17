PC Game Pass hints at its next addition, and it looks like it’s owned by PlayStation

Normally, we are used to the fact that when a video game arrives on Game Pass, it does so a bit by surprise, unless it is a premiere. Every two weeks, Microsoft shows us what are the new additions to its service, but it seems that this time it wants to give you a little more mystery to a new signing.

attending to the official twitter account of PC Game Pass, we have been able to see a somewhat unique publication. Normally, when one of these corporate profiles changes their avatar, it is not something that is an event per se, but in this case it is precisely what raise suspicions.

sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 16, 2022

With the text “Sometimes we like a good landscape photo”, the Twitter profile changed its avatar. This made the followers of the account get down to work, because there had to be a cat locked up there. Those who have the most trained eye, realized that it had many similarities with some of the places of Death Stranding, the last game of the the legendary Hideo Kojima.

This is where things get interesting. If we look at the Steam page, we see that, although 505 Games is in charge of publishing the game on PC, the owners of the intellectual property are Sony, Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima himself as a fiscal person, turning this into Sony’s first video game to reach Game Pass if the news is confirmed.

Of course, this does not have to mean that PlayStation is going to see its games in Game Pass, because, as I said before, 505 Games has the rights to publish the game on the computer. On the other hand, the fact that this happened in the PC Game Pass account and not in the general Game Pass account reinforces the theory that, if this is true, would only be available on our platform and not on Xbox, since Sony has power in the field of consoles. At the moment, nothing is confirmed, and it must be taken into account that, although the photo looks very similar to Kojima’s game, these are only the conclusions that fans have reached.