PC Game Pass on Steam? Gabe Newell would love to work with Xbox to make it possible

Valve’s CEO, yes, rejects the idea of ​​developing a similar subscription service.

There is no impediment to integrating PC Game Pass into Steam. This has been announced Gabe Newell, director general de Valveensuring that they would be more than happy to work with Microsoft to facilitate his arrival, so now the ball is in the court of the team led by Phil Spencer.

And a Valve Game Pass? “I don’t think a subscription service is something we need to do right now,” he explains in an interview with PC Gamer.

I don’t think a subscription service is something we need to doGabe NewellThus, the only way to see “a Netflix of video games” on Steam is through third-party companies, starting with Microsoft and PC Game Pass. “It’s obviously a popular choice for their customers, and we’d be more than happy to work with them to make it happen.” [implementar] on Steam,” Newell states. “We have talked a lot with the people there about this topic. If your customers want it, then you need to figure out how to make it happen. That’s where we are.”

At the moment there is nothing, but Gabe Newell’s goodwill towards this issue leaves the door open more than ever to be able to see PC Game Pass on Steam. If achieved, the players could easily enjoy dozens of video games on Steam Deck, Valve’s new portable hardware bet now available. You can learn more about the system by reading the Steam Deck review on the 3DGames pages.

As for PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass on consoles, the service is increasingly important for Microsoft’s coffers and faces an optimistic future after the announcement of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by the technology giant a few weeks ago.

