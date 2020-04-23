PC Game Sale: The Division 2 for $12, AC Odyssey for $24, and More



If you happen to’re wanting to save cash on PC video games, now’s a great time to purchase. The Lunar Sale is reside on the Ubisoft Retailer, dropping costs on tons of drugs and video games, together with Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Division 2, Murderer’s Creed Odyssey, and many extra. Even higher, DLC, season passes, and Gold and Final editions are additionally on sale, so that you get all of the DLC for low-cost as effectively. Let’s check out the offers you will get between now and January 30, when the sale ends.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is $12

If you happen to’re in want of a sport to maintain you busy till the heavy-hitters begin touchdown this spring, right here’s a killer deal. You possibly can choose up the service sport The Division 2 for simply $9 proper now. It has you and a band of do-gooders conserving the streets of Washington D.C. protected. If you wish to seize some DLC when you’re at it, the Gold version is $20, and the Final version is $24.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is $24

Numerous folks appear to have ignored Ghost Recon: Breakpoint when it launched at its $60 worth level. Maybe slashing that quantity by 60% will carry it right down to “why not?” territory. Go in alone or with as much as three mates to take down The Wolves, a band of former Ghosts who’ve gone to the darkish aspect.

Rainbow Six Siege is $8

This on-line shooter has remained related for over 4 years for excellent causes. It’s obtained nonstop consideration from the event staff, who continues to pump out tweaks and new content material. It’s additionally has a thriving group of devoted gamers. And holding all of it collectively is its ultra-tight, strategic team-based fight.

Murderer’s Creed Odyssey is $24

The sport that many think about the very best Murderer’s Creed title ever can also be on sale for 60% off. This sport is so filled with open-world homicide content material that it’ll preserve you busy for dozens and dozens of hours earlier than you see the credit roll. Like the remainder of the video games on sale, the Gold and Final editions additionally bought huge worth cuts, providing much more play time for pennies on the greenback.

Anno 1800 is $32.99

If up-close-and-personal killing isn’t your factor, how about killing enemies from a wider vantage level? That’s what you do in Anno 1880, a method sport set throughout the Industrial Revolution. This sport’s not less than 45% off, relying on which version you select.

Different PC Game Offers

Far Cry 5 – $15

Far Cry New Daybreak – $16

Trials Rising – $10

Uno – $3

Listed here are another Lunar Sale offers on the Ubisoft Retailer, however you’ll discover many extra (together with offers on gear) on the sale web page.

