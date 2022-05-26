PcComponentes makes history with #PcPrix, the first gaming chair race with DjMaRiiO and Cristinini

Since the dawn of humanity, the human being has always wanted to be stronger, higher and faster than the rest, as the motto proposed by Pierre de Coubertin says when the International Olympic Committee was created back in 1894. And, to achieve this, he has devised competitions that combine physical performance and fun: horse races, car races, races… just plain and… chair races! gaming!

We have said chair races gaming? Indeed. And this is not some trick of the layout team. From now on, the new chair races gaming are nominated as sport of the year, in which values ​​inherent to the usual player and the equipment required to achieve victory are also reflected: speed, skill, collaboration, expertise and effort management.

PcComponentes creates the first chair race ‘gaming’ of history





All this and much more has been illustrated in the first chair race gaming organized by PcComponentes, which took place this Tuesday, May 10, at the Carlos Sainz Karting La Ermita circuit in Madrid. A date that will go down in history if this peculiar racing modality materializes and manages to be Olympic. Why not?

The #PcPrix eventin which they have gathered more than 40 participants from all over Spain —out of a total of 5,000 petitions— accompanied by a more than large public, it has also had two flashy hosts; both well known faces of the world gamer y streamer: DjMaRiiO and Cristinini.

The purpose of PcComponentes when creating the first #PcPrix in history has been clear: to get the gamersbeyond the new battle royale or the last beat ’em up, felt in their own flesh the action and speed. How? Well, making them move, directly, from their chair gamer.

If you are reading this and you were not one of those chosen to attend Carlos Sainz Karting in person this past Tuesday, don’t worry. In this article we tell you all the details and above we show you a video piece so that you feel the emotion of an event that is unprecedented.

A race that we will remember for a long time





The #PcPrix of PcComponentes consisted of three different tests and a final. A ‘big plan’ that demanded a lot from all the participants, since the prizes for the winners were quite substantial:

First place : a PcCom computer, a Discovery PcCom monitor and a chair gaming Forgeon Acrux Leather white. A lot valued at more than 1800 euros.

: a PcCom computer, a Discovery PcCom monitor and a chair gaming Forgeon Acrux Leather white. A lot valued at more than 1800 euros. Second place : a Discovery PcCom monitor and a chair gaming Forgeon Acrux Fabric de color gris.

: a Discovery PcCom monitor and a chair gaming Forgeon Acrux Fabric de color gris. Third place : a chair gaming Black Forgeon Acrux Fabric and Forgeon Sergeant 7.1 Gaming Headphones.

: a chair gaming Black Forgeon Acrux Fabric and Forgeon Sergeant 7.1 Gaming Headphones. fourth place: a chair gaming Forgeon Acrux Fabric de color negro.





1st test: individual obstacle course

The runners had to go through the obstacle course in the shortest time possible in a race in which skill was the most important, since if a runner touched an obstacle a two second penalty was added to his time. And, in the event that they touched it more than five times in a row, a total of 20 additional seconds were added. A round trip in the form of a zigzag that served as the first contact between the ‘pilots’ and the chairs.





2nd test: relay time trial

A test in which teamwork was decisive. Each runner had to complete a complete lap of the circuit running, but carrying his chair by hand. A total of 350 meters that seemed few, but at full speed and pushing a chair were the most intense. When the contestant reached the finish line, he had to deliver the box of PC Components to a colleague so that he could relieve him and this should always remain in the chair and not fall under any circumstances.

In this phase, both individual and group time counted, while the team that took the least time to complete the circuit got a five-second bonus for each of its members.





3rd section: Team DjMaRiiO vs. Team Cristinini

Finally, the most famous faces of the #PcPrix took the initiative and joined the race. Each of the two captains, Cristinini and DjMaRiiOthey randomly chose four of the eight fastest finishers from the previous tests and a relay obstacle course was organized to decide who would advance to the grand final: the team that did it in the least time, of course, and Team Cristinini was the one that finally achieved victory.

Final test: the plan

The final test consisted of a time trial. The four winners of the previous relay event had to finish the circuit sitting in your chair and giving impulses with the legs. So if you want to see them in action, you can always check out the embedded video a little higher up.





