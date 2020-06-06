PD Ahn Joon Young And Prosecution Appeal Sentence In “Produce 101” Series Manipulation Trial

Producing Director (PD) Ahn Joon Young, who has been indicted on suspicions of manipulating the votes of the “Produce 101” sequence, has appealed the jail sentence he was given in his first trial.

In response to stories on June 5, Ahn Joon Young has filed a written attraction with the Seoul Central District Court docket. The prosecution can also be protesting the ruling and filed an attraction on June 5. The “Produce 101” sequence manipulation case will subsequently go to a second trial.

Ahn Joon Young and chief producer Kim Yong Bum are suspected of manipulating viewers’ votes in the reside finales of all 4 seasons of the “Produce 101” sequence. Ahn Joon Young can also be underneath suspicion of being handled by leisure company representatives 41 occasions at an grownup leisure institution.

In late Might, Ahn Joon Young acquired a jail sentence of two years in his first trial over the case, in addition to a positive of 36 million gained (roughly $29,974). Kim Yong Bum was sentenced to a yr and eight months in jail.

Whereas Ahn Joon Young admitted to a lot of the costs on the first trial, together with vote manipulation, he has said that he didn’t do it out of non-public greed and claimed that no improper solicitation passed off.

