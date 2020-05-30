PD Ahn Joon Younger, CP Kim Yong Bum, And Agency Reps Receive Sentences For “Produce 101” Manipulation Charges

On Could 29, the Seoul Central District Courtroom introduced the sentences for eight folks together with Ahn Joon Younger and Kim Yong Bum for the “Produce 101” collection manipulation case.

Beforehand, PD (producing director) Ahn Joon Younger and CP (chief producer) Kim Yong Bum have been suspected of manipulating viewers’ votes for “Produce 101.” Ahn Joon Younger was additionally beneath suspicion of receiving cash from leisure company representatives at an grownup leisure bar.

Beforehand in the course of the closing listening to for the case on Could 12, the prosecutors demanded three years in jail for Ahn Joon Younger and Kim Yong Bum. As well as, the prosecutors demanded two years in jail for assistant PD Lee Mi Kyung and one 12 months in jail for 5 company staff and representatives.

For the sentence listening to on Could 29, all eight members have been current. The decide introduced, “We acknowledge them to be responsible of all fees.” Kim Yong Bum obtained a sentence of 1 12 months and eight months, and Ahn Joon Younger obtained a sentence of two years. PD Lee Mi Kyung obtained a high quality of 10 million gained (roughly $8,081), two leisure company representatives “Kim” and “Kim” obtained fines of 5 million gained (roughly $4,041), and three leisure company representatives “Lee,” “Kim,” and “Ryu” obtained fines of seven million gained (roughly $5,657). Ahn Joon Younger moreover obtained a high quality of 36 million gained (roughly $29,093).

On the evaluation of CP Kim Yong Bum and PD Ahn Joon Younger’s case, the decide said, “Kim Yong Bum ought to have led the directing to match the goals of the nation’s producers, and his duty is nice for not having carried out so. As the principle producer, Ahn Joon Younger’s accountability will not be gentle, and the general public’s distrust is nice attributable to his improper solicitation.”

Supply (1)