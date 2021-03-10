PD Han Dong Chul To Team Up With MBC For New Global Idol Audition Program

Producing director (PD) Han Dong Chul is engaged on a new world idol audition program with MBC.

Sports activities Kyunghyang reported on March 9 {that a} supply from the broadcasting business had acknowledged, “When it comes to audition packages, MBC has been unable to see nice outcomes,” and the supply stated that MBC is at present getting ready for a worldwide idol audition present with PD Han Dong Chul. In response to the report, this system would air this fall.

The director has beforehand labored with Mnet to produce “Present Me the Cash,” “Unpretty Rapstar,” “Produce 101,” and “Sixteen.” He has since established his personal manufacturing firm and had already been getting ready for a brand new audition program.

In response, an MBC consultant shared with News1 on March 9, “We’re at present fine-tuning particulars about this system’s timing and planning with PD Han Dong Chul.”

Supply (1) (2)

High Left Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews