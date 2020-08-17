PD Na Young Suk And PD Shin Won Ho Among Top 5 Highest Paid Employees At CJ ENM

It has been revealed that producing director (PD) Na Young Suk obtained the next wage than the president and vice chairman of CJ ENM.

PD Shin Won Wo, identified for steering the favored drama “Hospital Playlist,” has additionally been listed as one of many highest paid staff at CJ ENM.

In line with information from the Monetary Supervisory Service, PD Na Young Suk obtained 139 million gained (roughly $117,100) together with a bonus of 880 million gained (roughly $741,300), for a complete wage of 1.02 billion gained (roughly $859,200) within the first half of the yr.

CJ ENM acknowledged, “His wage displays gross sales and working income of the enterprise division in addition to the viewership rankings, reputation, and gross sales of the content material he produces. Bonuses have been determined after bearing in mind his enterprise experience and his stage of contribution to the corporate by means of actions resembling teaching different PDs.”

PD Na Young Suk made a reputation for himself after becoming a member of KBS in 2001 and directing the variability present “2 Days & 1 Evening.” After transferring to CJ ENM in 2013, he directed quite a few hit exhibits resembling “Grandpas Over Flowers,” “Three Meals a Day,” “New Journey to the West,” and “Youn’s Kitchen,” turning into an indispensable a part of the corporate.

In 2018, he made headlines when it was revealed that with a yearly wage of three.7 billion gained (roughly $3.1 million), he made greater than Lee Jae Hyun, the president of CJ ENM, and Lee Mi Kyung, CJ ENM’s vice chairman.

His wage was launched in accordance with the Capital Disclosure Act, which states that listed corporations should disclose the annual salaries of their 5 highest-paid staff whose salaries exceed 500 million gained (roughly $421,200), even when they’re not govt board members.

Within the first half of this yr, PD Na Young Suk obtained a wage increased than the heads of the corporate as a result of success of his packages like “Three Meals for 4,” which starred the 4 members of SECHSKIES making an attempt to reside a self-sufficient life.

Moreover, PD Shin Won Ho was revealed to be the fifth highest paid worker at CJ ENM, having obtained a wage of 774 million gained (roughly $652,000) after he directed the extremely fashionable drama “Hospital Playlist.” He’s thought of to have performed an essential position in offsetting the stoop in commercial and media gross sales that occurred as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The drama reached a viewership score of 14.1 % for its remaining episode, and anticipation is rising for its second season.

Among CJ ENM’s different extremely paid staff are director Lee Myung Han and CEO Heo Min Hoi, who earned salaries of 1.2 billion gained (roughly $1 million) and 550 million gained (roughly $463,337) respectively within the first half of the yr. CJ ENM’s president Lee Jae Hyun earned a wage of 900 million gained (roughly $758,188), whereas vice chairman Lee Mi Kyung obtained 1 billion gained (roughly $842,432).

CJ ENM at the moment employs 3,599 staff who obtain a mean wage of 33.53 million gained ($28,247).

