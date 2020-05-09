PD Na Young Suk Completely Blindsides SECHSKIES + Kidnaps Members During Live Broadcast For New Variety Show

Producing director (PD) Na Young Suk kicked off his latest selection present with the profitable kidnapping of SECHSKIES!

On Might 8, a press convention for the spin-off of tvN’s “Three Meals A Day” was livestreamed on PD Na Young Suk’s YouTube channel Fullmoon that includes the PD and the 4 SECHSKIES members.

A follow-up to the “Mapo Hipster” sequence, this new selection program is the primary of the PD’s mission “holding guarantees made in lieu of a visit to the moon” after he made a promise to ship Eun Ji Gained and Lee Soo Geun to the moon and retracted the assertion after shortly reaching this aim.

It was beforehand introduced that this undertaking will star Eun Ji Gained, who wished to deliver on his fellow SECHSKIES members to journey and cook dinner for themselves.

Telling the story of how the concept for this new program took place, Na Young Suk stated, “I had initially deliberate to make ‘House Alone My Ugly Duckling Ji Gained,’ however I can’t infringe on the copyright of huge networks.” Eun Ji Gained replied, “The PD of this system truly requested me to seem on the present relatively than use the identify of this system.”

SECHSKIES is a novel group that has by no means lived in a dorm collectively regardless of being 23 years into their profession. The 4 members revealed they’ve by no means spent over three nights and 4 days collectively in a single area, making this new selection present SECHSKIES’s first time residing collectively.

The PD expressed pleasure about this system, whereas Eun Ji Gained voiced his considerations concerning the members’ cooking expertise. The SECHSKIES chief stated, “Lee Jae Jin is somebody who made dumpling soup in a rice cooker,” and Lee Jae Jin confidently replied, “I could make the whole lot. I may even make a meal with eight aspect dishes.”

PD Na Young Suk additional revealed plans for Lee Soo Geun’s “Lee’s Kitchen” and “Kenya in Three Meals.” He added, “It is likely to be troublesome to proceed with ‘Kenya in Three Meals’ because of COVID-19, however I’m going to do all of it.”

On the finish of the printed, PD Na Young Suk pulled out a contract from 2008 that was written throughout his time on “2 Days & 1 Evening.” The contract included hilarious clauses equivalent to guarantees that Eun Ji Gained can be paid twice a 12 months for his look charge for the subsequent 50 years, his picture can be used for his funeral and different occasions after his loss of life, and that every one portrait rights and copyright can be within the arms of the employees of “2 Days & 1 Evening” for 3 generations. The contract had been signed by the SECHSKIES members, they usually had been shocked to seek out this out.

Na Young Suk defined, “We gave the members drinks after which naturally obtained their signatures.”

He then revealed the again of the contract which said that filming would start at midnight on Might 9, which meant that the group would be residing and filming collectively instantly after the stay broadcast. The SECHSKIES members frantically requested questions concerning the location and guidelines.

When Lee Jae Jin stated, “I must deliver a transportable battery,” the PD replied, “I’m going to remove your cellphone anyway.” Eun Ji Gained shortly caught on, including, “I used to be questioning why the opening was so late immediately,” and SECHSKIES was efficiently kidnapped by PD Na Young Suk.

This new program will air on Might 15 at 10:50 p.m. KST, and the total episode will probably be revealed 5 minutes after the printed on PD Na Young Suk’s YouTube channel.

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)