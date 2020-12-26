PD Na Young Suk Talks About Future Plans For Reveals, Answers Questions About Casting, And More

On December 26, producing director (PD) Na Young Suk was the newest visitor on tvN’s “Get together at Residence” collection on YouTube.

In the course of the present, Na Young Suk answered questions that have been despatched in real-time from viewers. Requested concerning the subsequent season of “New Journey to the West,” he answered, “We simply completed a season, so it’ll be arduous to see a brand new season quickly. I feel you’ll have to attend some time. I’m grateful that persons are wanting to see ‘New Journey to the West’ once more so quickly.”

He added jokingly, “Since we’re all at dwelling for the vacations, please watch it two or thrice. tvN goes by way of a tough time proper now. In case you watch it so much, then we’ll promote extra ads. Thanks very a lot.”

The PD was additionally requested if he had any ideas of casting EXO and BTS in his reveals. About EXO, he responded, “The primary a part of their look on ‘Issues that Make Me Groove’ was revealed by way of my YouTube channel. Due to numerous causes, I wasn’t in a position to add the second half this week. I’m in the course of modifying, and it’ll positively come out subsequent week. The second half is much more enjoyable than the primary half. It is possible for you to to see Xiumin and Baekhyun in a extra relaxed temper, so I hope that EXO followers will watch it.”

EXO’s Xiumin and Baekhyun appeared with Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun on the short-form spin-off present “Issues that Make Me Groove,” which airs on YouTube in addition to briefly segments on tvN.

About BTS, Na Young Suk responded with fun, “Wouldn’t they must solid me? In the event that they known as me, I’d come working. However I don’t assume I’m on the degree the place I can deliver them right here.”

He additionally shared that he’s in discussions for a brand new collection of “Kang’s Kitchen” and mentioned, “Nothing has been determined but, however we’re all the time discussing issues associated to it. I would really like it if Kang Ho Dong have been to run a Chinese language restaurant. He likes Chinese language meals, so it is perhaps good if we might spin it as his restoration from the ‘panic’ of the stay broadcast on the Chinese language restaurant in ‘New Journey to the West.’ On one hand, there may be Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, and Eun Ji Received, who run an old style native restaurant, and on the opposite, there may be Kyuhyun, P.O, and Tune Mino, who’re hip buddies coming down from Seoul. The meals, service, and inside of the 2 eating places could be completely totally different. It wouldn’t be a contest, however simply having enjoyable promoting issues collectively. I need to see the youthful solid members run a restaurant too.”

Na Young Suk additionally shared some plans for brand new YouTube content material and mentioned, “After I was doing a stay broadcast previously, Yoo Hee Yeol came visiting. He promoted the Antenna YouTube channel and mentioned that he would launch a brand new music with SECHSKIES if it obtained a sure variety of subscribers. It was a mistake that he made, however I immediately felt the urge to make it occur. He did move the subscriber purpose, so despite the fact that it’s been seven years since he’s written a brand new music, he just lately wrote it and is working with SECHSKIES on recording it. The behind-the-scenes technique of their new ballad can be proven on my YouTube channel.”

