PD Of Recent Documentary About Sulli Responds To Hate Comments Being Directed At Choiza

On September 11, producing director (PD) Lee Mo Hyun gave an interview concerning the response to her current documentary about Sulli.

A day earlier, MBC had launched a documentary titled “Why Had been You Uncomfortable With Sulli?” On the present, Women’ Era’s Tiffany spoke about understanding Sulli from a younger age and the hate feedback that Sulli handled about her social media use and her private life. Sulli’s mom additionally appeared on the present to speak about Sulli’s childhood and her relationship with Choiza. Within the documentary, Sulli’s mom mentioned that she had disapproved of Sulli’s relationship with Choiza and that had precipitated friction between her and her daughter.

After the documentary aired, a wave of hate feedback was directed at Choiza in addition to Sulli’s mom. Gaeko, who works with Choiza within the group Dynamic Duo, posted a screenshot of an article on Instagram concerning the documentary’s viewership scores and wrote, “If this was about getting one of the best scores, then I’m disillusioned and indignant.”

In an interview with OSEN, PD Lee Mo Hyun mentioned, “In Sulli’s case, I wished to look in-depth and in any respect sides of somebody who was a controversial determine. I knew that we may create extra judgment about her if we weren’t cautious, so we wished to shine a light-weight on her within the format of a in-depth documentary.”

The documentary on Sulli was a part of MBC’s “Docuflex” collection. “This collection is about altering the best way we take into consideration folks and displaying the varied sides of society,” she mentioned. “On a private degree, I deeply regretted Sulli’s passing, and as somebody who works in TV, I felt apologetic.”

She continued, “I spoke with Sulli’s mom first through the planning course of. I knew that the household’s consent was crucial factor. The household permitted of our objective to shine a brand new mild on Sulli by way of the documentary and to indicate sides of her that different folks didn’t know.

“As a result of Sulli is not with us, [her mother] thought that nobody may converse up for her daughter however herself. She felt strain about being on TV, and hesitated for a very long time, however determined ultimately that she wished to do it. She did it as a present to her daughter. Tiffany mentioned that she wished to speak about how tough it was to be a feminine idol in South Korea. Even earlier than she knew about our challenge, she wished to speak about this. She was caught in the USA for some time on account of COVID-19, however we saved involved and waited till she was by way of the self-quarantine course of earlier than she filmed her interview.”

The PD mentioned, “Sulli’s mom mentioned she couldn’t watch the printed. When Sulli was alive, she informed her mom by no means to take a look at hate feedback. The mom saved her promise to her daughter and by no means checked out hate feedback. She mentioned she wouldn’t have a look at feedback after the documentary aired. She mentioned that she had mentioned what she wished to say, so she would belief the manufacturing workers.”

About the response to the documentary, Lee Mo Hyun mentioned, “It was a documentary about Sulli’s life. Sulli’s public relationship with Choiza was an vital second in her life. She had controversies earlier than, however it wasn’t till that relationship that she turned the goal of extreme hate feedback. However crucial factor is that Sulli by no means dedicated against the law, and her social media was her personal private area. She was unreservedly herself in a world that informed her, ‘Idols need to act in a sure manner.’ Her courting life was additionally her private alternative. It wasn’t like she was married or he was married. Does age distinction matter if a person and girl liked one another and dated fortunately? I believe that each Choiza and Sulli have been victims of that relationship. I didn’t know that Choiza would turn into the goal of such extreme hate feedback after the documentary. The documentary was about not making folks into targets like that, so I believe folks misunderstood if that’s the response that occurred.”

Lee Mo Hyun concluded, “By means of this documentary, I wished to indicate that the explanation so many individuals have been uncomfortable with Sulli and the explanation that she was judged by so many individuals was due to our slender notion of what a feminine idol may very well be. It was imagined to make us replicate on our prejudices. I hoped that no particular person can be singled out for criticism. The explanation for her passing is difficult. It’s not for a single purpose like hate feedback or her relationship. She had plenty of anxiousness, she was estranged from her household, and plenty of issues round her have been tough. It’s not proper to say that one factor or one particular person was answerable for her dying. In the long run, if we simply make one particular person right into a goal, then nothing adjustments from the tragic previous and painful issues will simply preserve occurring.”

In one other interview, the PD added, “We had no intention of criticizing Choiza within the documentary. Sulli sincerely liked Choiza. He was somebody who gave her power, so we talked about him within the documentary, by no means pondering that he would get hate feedback in response. Sulli’s mom was comfortable that Sulli discovered somebody when she was lonely and thanked him for making her comfortable. That half was edited out of the printed for time points.”

Nonetheless, it was reported that a grievance had been submitted concerning the documentary to the Korea Communications Requirements Fee (KCSC) for overview.

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews