PDA did land in the house of former MP Atik Ahmed, know why action was taken

Prayagraj: The PDA demolished former MP and mafia Atiq Ahmed’s residence in Chakia in Prayagraj. Top officials of Development Authority, Administration and Police reached Chakia along with PAC, RAF and Fire Brigade. According to PDA zonal officer Sat Shukla, the entire house is illegally constructed, so action has been taken to demolish the entire house. Prayagraj Development Authority gave notice four months ago. Dozens of rooms are being said to be built in Atiq’s residence. Also Read – Strict CM Yogi against corruption in UP, suspended two SPs in two days

Former MP Atiq Ahmed is not taking the name of the difficulties being reduced. On the instructions of the government, the work of confiscating and demolishing the properties of Atik Ahmed is going on continuously by the district administration and Prayagraj authority. During the ongoing action against Atik Ahmed, his lawyer and family were present in the house. Atik is currently lodged in Ahmedabad jail, while his younger brother, former MLA Ashraf Bareilly is in jail. Also Read – Ex MP Atik Ahmed had construction done on Govt Land of 18 crores, administration demolished by bulldozer

Earlier, a cold store in Katka village in Jhunsi of former MP Atiq was also demolished in the past. This action lasted two days. The cold store built in an area of ​​about 10 thousand square meters was illegal. The authority was not passed its map. It was named after Atika’s wife Shaista Parveen. Its value is estimated to be around 30 crores. Earlier, land worth crores of rupees has been vacated by the possession of Atik in the civil lines at Lukarganj. Also Read – 100 new tractors sent to Bangladesh by train for the first time, freight train service started from Prayagraj division