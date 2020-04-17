PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Friday 17th April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with six matches on the opening night time and a number of huge names registering for his or her shot at glory as dwell sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated because of the coronavirus, the PDC has organized a house tour that includes the largest gamers in darts together with reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Try our full PDC Home Tour event information for particulars on find out how to watch totally free, guidelines and extra.

We have now rounded up the total checklist of fixtures you’ll be able to watch dwell totally free on PDCTV tonight…

Group One – Friday 17th April

Peter Wright v Peter Jacques



Jamie Lewis v Niels Zonneveld



Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld



Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis



Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques



Niels Zonneveld v Peter Wright