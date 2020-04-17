General News

PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Friday 17th April

April 17, 2020
1 Min Read

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with six matches on the opening night time and a number of huge names registering for his or her shot at glory as dwell sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated because of the coronavirus, the PDC has organized a house tour that includes the largest gamers in darts together with reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Try our full PDC Home Tour event information for particulars on find out how to watch totally free, guidelines and extra.

We have now rounded up the total checklist of fixtures you’ll be able to watch dwell totally free on PDCTV tonight…

Group One – Friday 17th April

Peter Wright v Peter Jacques

Jamie Lewis v Niels Zonneveld

Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld

Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis

Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques

Niels Zonneveld v Peter Wright

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment