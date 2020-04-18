PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Saturday 18th April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a number of huge names registering for his or her shot at glory as stay sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated as a result of coronavirus, the PDC has organized a house tour that includes the largest gamers in darts together with reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Try our full PDC Home Tour match information for particulars on how one can watch free of charge, guidelines and extra.

Now we have rounded up the total listing of fixtures you’ll be able to watch stay free of charge on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

Group Two – Saturday 18th April

Gerwyn Worth v Rowby-John Rodriguez



Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts



Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts



Gerwyn Worth v Luke Woodhouse



Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez



Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Worth

Developing…

Group Three – Sunday 19th April



Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites



Jan Dekker v Jonathan Worsley



Scott Waites v Jonathan Worsley



Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker



Jan Dekker v Scott Waites



Jonathan Worsley v Dave Chisnall

Group 4 – Monday 20th April



Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton



Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes



Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes



Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell



Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton



Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith

Extra fixtures to be confirmed…