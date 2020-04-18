General News

PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Saturday 18th April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a number of huge names registering for his or her shot at glory as stay sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated as a result of coronavirus, the PDC has organized a house tour that includes the largest gamers in darts together with reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Try our full PDC Home Tour match information for particulars on how one can watch free of charge, guidelines and extra.

Now we have rounded up the total listing of fixtures you’ll be able to watch stay free of charge on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

Group Two – Saturday 18th April

Gerwyn Worth v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Worth v Luke Woodhouse

Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Worth

Developing…

Group Three – Sunday 19th April

Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites

Jan Dekker v Jonathan Worsley

Scott Waites v Jonathan Worsley

Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker

Jan Dekker v Scott Waites

Jonathan Worsley v Dave Chisnall

Group 4 – Monday 20th April

Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton

Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes

Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes

Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell

Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton

Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith

Extra fixtures to be confirmed…

