PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Saturday 18th April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a number of huge names registering for his or her shot at glory as stay sport returns.
With the sporting calendar decimated as a result of coronavirus, the PDC has organized a house tour that includes the largest gamers in darts together with reigning world champion Peter Wright.
Try our full PDC Home Tour match information for particulars on how one can watch free of charge, guidelines and extra.
Now we have rounded up the total listing of fixtures you’ll be able to watch stay free of charge on PDCTV tonight…
PDC Home Tour fixtures
Group Two – Saturday 18th April
Gerwyn Worth v Rowby-John Rodriguez
Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts
Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts
Gerwyn Worth v Luke Woodhouse
Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez
Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Worth
Developing…
Group Three – Sunday 19th April
Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites
Jan Dekker v Jonathan Worsley
Scott Waites v Jonathan Worsley
Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker
Jan Dekker v Scott Waites
Jonathan Worsley v Dave Chisnall
Group 4 – Monday 20th April
Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton
Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes
Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes
Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell
Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton
Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith
Extra fixtures to be confirmed…
