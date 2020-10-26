PDP leaders resign over controversial statement of Mehbooba Mufti on Tricolor, National Conference rebuffed

After making controversial statements on the tricolor of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufta, her close people have started distanceing from her. Because the PDP leader has resigned from the party, upset with Mehbooba’s statement. At the same time, the National Conference has also lost the statement of Mehbooba. PDP leaders Ved Mahajan, Hussain Ali Wafa and TS Bajwa have resigned from the party. Also Read – Video: BJP workers tried to hoist the tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, then …

At the same time, the National Conference, the party which supported Mehbooba on Article 370, has condemned Mehbooba’s statement. Senior party leader Devendra Singh Rana said that the unity and integrity of the nation is top for party leaders. The party will not compromise on the sovereignty of the nation. Please tell that Rana expressed concern over Mufti’s statement in a meeting with Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Also Read – Mehbooba insults tricolor, Article 370 will not apply again: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rana said that he has been assured by Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah that no leader involved in the secret agreement will give such a statement which affects the interest of the nation. Please tell that in the past, Mehbooba Mufti had said that we will keep fighting till article 370 is restored. We will raise another flag at that time when we will get our Kashmir flag back. Also Read – BJP’s arrest for Mehbooba Mufti’s “seditious” statement, Congress gave this response