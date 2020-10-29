PDP protests against new land law for Jammu and Kashmir, many detained

Srinagar: The protest march by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the new land law for Jammu and Kashmir was taken out on Thursday by the administration. A protest march was to be organized from the party headquarters, but during this time, many PDP leaders and supporters were taken into custody by the police near the party office. The police force was deployed here as a precaution. PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet that the administration has sealed the party office in Srinagar and the activists have been arrested. Also Read – On amendments to land laws, Congress said- the people of Jammu and Kashmir are feeling cheated

Mehbooba tweeted, "PDP's office in Srinagar has been sealed by Jammu and Kashmir administration by Jammu and Kashmir administration. The activists have been arrested. While he was performing peacefully. Similar protests were allowed in Jammu, then why was it thwarted here? Is this your definition of 'normality' that is being shown to the world? "

J&K: PDP workers protest in Srinagar against new land laws & ongoing NIA raids at 6 NGOs & trusts in Kashmir

Pictures of PDP workers being detained during a protest near Sports Complex in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/OXoV6W4yHa

– ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

In another tweet, he said that PDP will not tolerate any demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir. He tweeted, "PDP leaders have been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police for opposing the colonial land laws imposed on the people of the state. We will continue to raise our voices collectively and will not tolerate efforts to change the demographics. "