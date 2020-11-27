Entertainment

PDP’s youth wing leader Waheed Parra in 15-day NIA custody, connection case with Hizbul

November 27, 2020
Jammu: The PDP leader, Waheed ur Rehman Parra, arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged nexus with the terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen to gain support in the 2019 parliamentary election in the country, took 15 days on Friday. Has been sent into the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti Detained Again: Charge of Mehbooba Mufti on Central Government- I have been detained again

Parra was produced in an NIA court in Jammu in connection with his close relationship with Irfan Shafi Mir. Mir was arrested earlier this year along with Hizbul Mujahideen militant Naveed Babu and suspended deputy SP Davinder Singh. Also Read – J&K Latest News: JCO martyred in Pakistan firing in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir

After Parra was arrested on Wednesday, the NIA produced him in a Delhi court on Thursday and requested his transit remand to produce him before a designated court in Jammu. Also Read – Roshni Land Scam Latest News: CBI files case against former J&K minister Congress leader

According to officials, during the investigation of Davinder Singh’s relationship with the Hizbul Mujahideen militants, the NIA found Mir’s phone records which showed that he was in close contact with Parra. Officials said that during interrogation, Mir claimed that Parra had sought support for party candidate Mehbooba Mufti in the 2019 election.

