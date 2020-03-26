Peabody Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Peabody Awards ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The occasion, which honors the 12 months’s finest tales in industries starting from broadcasting to digital media to leisure, was beforehand scheduled for June 18. It has now been delayed indefinitely. This 12 months’s ceremony was supposed to happen on the Beverly Wilshire Resort, which might have made it the primary time the occasion was held in Los Angeles in its 80-year historical past.

“The security of visitors, workers, and companions concerned with our annual occasion stays a high precedence,” Peabody govt director Jeffrey P. Jones mentioned in an announcement.

This 12 months’s 60 nominations have been set to be introduced in April, with 30 winners being chosen in Might. The Peabody Board mentioned it’s reevaluating the schedule for revealing this 12 months’s contenders, because the group often phases deliberations in particular person.

The Peabody Awards are solely the most recent postponement within the wave of cancellations and delays that has onset awards our bodies as nations all over the world try to sluggish the unfold of coronavirus. On Wednesday, the Tony Awards was additionally pushed again indefinitely from its June 7 air date, following Broadway’s closure on March 12. Days earlier than, the Olivier Awards, the U.Okay. theater trade’s highest honor, was canceled.

Final 12 months’s Peabody Awards ceremony, hosted by Ronan Farrow, passed off on Might 18 at Cipriani Wall Road in New York Metropolis. Rita Moreno acquired the 12 months’s profession achievement award.