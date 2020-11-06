Peacock Adds ‘Trollstopia’ from DreamWorks (TV News Roundup)

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Peacock introduced “TrollsTopia” and “The Mighty Ones” from DreamWorks Animation, and HGTV ordered renewed “Flip or Flop.”

RENEWALS

HGTV renewed “Flip or Flop” for a tenth season, ordering 15 new episodes of the fact collection starring actual property brokers Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead. The upcoming episodes, set for launch in 2021, will proceed to observe the divorced duo as they co-parent their two youngsters and run their residence renovation enterprise.

PROGRAMMING

ABC Audio introduced per week of nation music content material main as much as the 54th Annual Nation Music Affiliation Awards on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. Starting Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, the station’s associates can have the choice to air ABC News Radio’s Nashville correspondent Stephen Hubbard’s interviews with Luke Combs, Outdated Dominion, Jimmie Allen, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress and extra. Native stations may also air “Entrance & Heart Highlight,” a three-hour radio particular hosted by Allen and McBryde.

Peacock introduced new youngsters’s programming from DreamWorks Animation. “TrollsTopia,” set to premiere on Nov. 19, will observe the adventures of hair-raising Trolls from the animated film, whereas “The Mighty Ones” will discover the key, tiny creature-filled world of our backyards starting Nov. 9. New episodes of “Curious George,” “Cleopatra in Area,” “Madagascar: A Little Wild” and “The place’s Waldo?” may also premiere in November and December.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” will welcome David Duchovny and Jon Pardi, whereas Kenan Thompson, Kate Mara and James Blake shall be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Larry Wilmore and Laura Benanti will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night time With Seth Meyers” will welcome David Sedaris.