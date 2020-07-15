Peacock Android App Omitted From Google Play Listings on Launch Day – Variety

UPDATED: Customers trying to find the Android app for Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service that made its U.S. nationwide debut Wednesday, got here up empty once they tried to search out it within the Google Play retailer.

In actual fact, the Peacock app for Android presently is offered on Google Play at this hyperlink. However the Peacock TV app was not exhibiting up in searches or on different pages within the Google Play retailer, resulting in confusion about learn how to get it.

In reply to customers’ inquiries Wednesday morning about why the app wasn’t accessible within the Google Play retailer, Peacock’s Twitter account was responding with the identical message: “Preserve an eye fixed on our web page for updates on when the hen has landed!”

It’s not clear why Google Play was not exhibiting listings for Peacock’s Android app. As of Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. ET, searches for “Peacock” didn’t return listings for the app whereas searches for “Peacock TV” or “Peacock app” did.

In an announcement, a Google spokesperson mentioned, “The Peacock TV app was printed to the Google Play Retailer final night time and is offered for obtain. We’re presently working to make sure customers are additionally capable of seek for the app on the shop.”

In accordance with Peacock, the service’s app is suitable with Android variations 6.zero or above, in addition to for Android TVs (with the Android 5.1 working system). It’s value noting that when builders submit their apps to Google Play or Apple’s App Retailer, they don’t management the precise timing of when the apps go stay.

In the meantime, the Peacock app for Apple’s iOS accessible on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV grew to become accessible late Tuesday (July 14) night. As of Wednesday morning, Peacock was trending because the No. 10 app within the App Retailer’s Leisure apps rankings.

Peacock is offered in two foremost tiers: Peacock Premium, with greater than 20,000 hours of programming (up from NBCU’s earlier 15,000 goal), and Peacock Free, which is able to embrace a subset of that with over 13,000 hours.

Below NBCU’s take care of Google, customers who obtain the Android and Android TV app by way of Google Play are eligible to obtain three months of free entry to Peacock Premium with advertisements (i.e. by way of Oct. 15, 2020), which is often $4.99/month.

In addition to the Android launch snafu, Peacock out of the gate is absent from Roku and Amazon’s Fireplace TV units due to disputes over distribution phrases (just like WarnerMedia’s HBO Max). Peacock additionally shouldn’t be accessible on Samsung’s Good TVs, one other main over-the-top video platform. Along with Apple and Google platforms and units, Peacock is offered on Microsoft’s Xbox One, Vizio and LG web TVs, on the net at peacocktv.com, and on Comcast and Cox set-tops. Help for Sony PlayStation Four is coming beginning the week of July 20.

NBCU, because the final main media firm to take the OTT discipline with Peacock, is leaning into the free, ad-supported model. With the Peacock tagline “free as a hen,” NBCU is attempting to faucet into shoppers’ “subscription fatigue” within the saturated U.S. streaming market.

Peacock Free is offered to anybody within the U.S., serving up what NBCU guarantees is not more than 5 minutes of advertisements per hour. The Peacock Premium (with advertisements) tier prices $4.99 monthly (whereas it’s included for no further cost for Comcast and Cox cable subscribers). The ad-free premium-tier is $9.99 monthly, accessible for an extra $5 monthly to Comcast and Cox subscribers.

