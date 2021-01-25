Peacock Becomes WWE Network Exclusive U.S. Streaming Distributor

NBCUniversal’s Peacock quickly would be the solely place to observe WWE Network within the U.S.

WWE and NBCU reached a multiyear settlement giving Peacock unique streaming rights to WWE Network for American viewers. The over-the-top wrestling leisure service’s current U.S. subscribers (about 1.1 million in whole) can be migrated over to Peacock Premium, the place they’ll proceed to get entry to WWE Network however can pay 50% much less monthly whereas getting full entry to the model of the Peacock Premium tier with advertisements.

Peacock will launch WWE Network on March 18, 2021, when Peacock will start the rollout of greater than 17,000 hours of WWE Network new, authentic, and library programming (each on-demand and on a brand new 24-hour channel).

The NBCU streamer can have all WWE stay occasions — for no further cost — together with WrestleMania and SummerSlam, with Fastlane the primary occasion to stream on Peacock on Sunday, March 21. (WWE followers who would like to order occasions by way of conventional pay-per-view will nonetheless have that possibility.)

WWE Network can be accessible on Peacock Premium (which incorporates advertisements) for $4.99 monthly, half the value of WWE Network’s present $9.99/month pricing. The no-commercials Peacock Premium Plus plan, which prices $9.99/month, additionally will embrace WWE Network.

The businesses plans to share particulars of how current WWE Network subscribers within the U.S. can be switched to Peacock (e.g., whether or not they are going to be routinely subscribed to Peacock) within the subsequent few weeks. Nothing will change for WWE Network subscribers outdoors the U.S.

Monetary phrases of the Peacock-WWE Network pact weren’t disclosed. “We really feel nice concerning the financials. In any other case we wouldn’t have carried out the deal,” stated Nick Khan, WWE’s president and chief income officer, who joined the corporate final August from CAA. “To have WrestleMania particularly — which is our Tremendous Bowl — accessible [for no extra cost] on Peacock is sort of totally different from different fashions you’re seeing.”

For Peacock, the WWE Network is “a transformative addition,” stated Rick Cordella, Peacock’s EVP and chief income officer. “We’ve got quite a lot of information that exhibits stay occasions and sports activities drives quite a lot of person acquisition,” he stated. “The guess is that there exists a a lot bigger whole accessible viewers [for WWE programming] than is on WWE Network at the moment.”

WWE and NBCU (and its predecessors) have been companions for greater than 30 years. “Monday Night time Uncooked” on USA, the primary common cable program from the wrestling-entertainment firm, debuted in 1993. “WWE has all the time tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular stay occasions and larger-than-life characters, and we’re thrilled to be the unique house for WWE Network and its hundreds of thousands of followers throughout the nation,” stated Cordella.

Within the third quarter of 2020, WWE Network had common paid subscribers of 1.6 million, down about 60,000 from the prior quarter however a rise of 6% yr over yr — marking the service’s first annual development since Q1 of 2019. The leisure firm initially launched WWE Network in February 2014, when it ended its conventional pay-per-view occasions enterprise.

Beginning in 2022, WWE will produce “one signature documentary yearly” for the WWE Network on Peacock. Additionally accessible on WWE Network are about 100 hours of authentic sequence like “Steve Austin’s Damaged Cranium Periods,” “Undertaker: The Final Journey” and the lately premiered “WWE Icons”; in-ring exhibits like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Dwell, in addition to replays of “Uncooked” and “SmackDown”; WWE Network archives, together with each WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view occasion in historical past; and documentaries together with “WWE 24,” “WWE Untold” and “WWE 365.”

Peacock, which NBCU launched nationwide in July 2020, attracted almost 22 million person “sign-ups” in its first six months of extensive launch, in accordance with the corporate. Eligible clients of Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex and Cox’s Contour — a complete of about 24 million households — get Peacock Premium included at no further value.

Peacock’s content material lineup features a slate of originals, libraries of TV exhibits — together with all episodes of “The Workplace” and “Yellowstone” — and movies from Common Photos, Focus Options, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and different studios. As well as, the OTT service supplies information, sports activities, late-night, Spanish-language, and actuality from throughout NBCUniversal.

Peacock Premium now presents greater than 47,000 hours of programming. NBCU additionally presents a free, ad-supported model of Peacock with a trimmed-down bucket of content material.

Pictured above: WWE Famous person Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36