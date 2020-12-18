Peacock Launches Content from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud (TV Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Peacock has made numerous titles from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Community accessible, and HBO Max renewed “12 Dates of Christmas” for a second season.

CASTING

HBO Max revealed that “Pink Hen Lane” has added Crispin Glover to its forged of collection regulars, whereas James Urbaniak, Jamie Clayton, Rya Kihlstedt, Grantham Coleman and Damon Dayoub are set to visitor star. Recurring visitor stars embody . “Pink Hen Lane” is a thriller revolving round a home in isolation. Eight completely different folks present as much as the home for numerous completely different causes earlier than coming to the conclusion that they’re being met with way more than anticipated. Beforehand introduced collection regulars embody Susan Sarandon, Kiersey Clemons, Isidora Goreshter, Danny Huston, Ash Santos, Fiana Dourif, Dizzie Harris and Tara Lynne Barr.

RENEWALS

HBO Max renewed relationship actuality collection “12 Dates of Christmas” for Season 2. The preliminary season premiered this 12 months on Nov. 26, following three completely different leads as they’re launched to a bunch of potential suitors, with the purpose of discovering one they’ve fallen for sufficient to take dwelling to their household for the vacations. The primary season was led by showrunner Sam Dean, based mostly on the idea created by Michael Beilinson. Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith additionally function government producers for the present.

DATES

FX introduced that docuseries “Hip Hop Uncovered” will premiere Feb. 12 at 10 p.m., and Season 4 of “Snowfall” will launch Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. A six-part collection directed by Rashidi Natara Harper, “Hip Hop Uncovered” explores the cultural roots that constructed hip hop into the music power it’s right this moment. It’s government produced by Harper, Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, Malcolm Spellman, Eugene “Huge U” Henley, Jimmy “JimBob” Chris, Douglas Banker and BJ Levin. The season premiere of “Snowfall” launches viewers into Jan. 1, 1985 as Southern California offers with the “struggle on medicine.” Crack cocaine spreads and its side-effects turn out to be extra clear as these in cost start to suspect a authorities official is concerned within the drug enterprise. The present was created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio and showrunner Dave Andron, who government produce with Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie.

Amazon Prime Video will stream the primary season of “Flack” starting Jan. 22. Beforehand airing on Pop TV, “Flack” stars Anna Paquin as a publicist who works to scrub up the photographs of these she represents. The present additionally stars Sophie Okonedo, Lydia Wilson and Rebecca Benson. Season 2 of “Flack” can also be anticipated to stream on the platform in 2021, however at a later date. Oliver Lansley created and wrote the collection, whereas additionally government producing alongside Paquin, Helen Williams, Cerise Hallam Larkin, Stephen Moyer, Mark Larkin and Jimmy Mulville.

PROGRAMMING

Peacock started streaming numerous titles from Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud Community, from scripted to unscripted collection, stand-up specials and documentaries. The content material’s availability comes as a part of a beforehand introduced deal that additionally contains tasks that includes Hart, an fairness funding and a primary look take care of LOL Community. Peacock additionally supplies entry to a 24-hour digital channel that gives curated content material from the community. A later a part of the deal will embody a Peacock Authentic Kevin Hart stand-up particular and the upcoming “Hart to Coronary heart” collection.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Leisure One has upped Jacqueline Sacerio to government vice chairman of scripted tv. She had most lately served as eOne’s senior VP of scripted TV. This follows the information earlier Thursday that her drama collection “Yellowjackets” had been ordered to collection at Showtime.

SPECIALS

Fox introduced its “Fox’s New Yr’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021” particular, happening on Dec. 31, will embody performances by Gloria Estefan, Physician Elvis and LeAnn Rimes. Hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, the particular can even embody iHeartRadio performances from John Legend, Ava Max, Inexperienced Day and Gabby Barrett. Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson can even participate in musical numbers. Particular appearances can be made by Leslie Jordan, Morris Chestnut and Tom Payne, whereas Tim Allen will share a vlog in the course of the runtime. The New Yr’s Eve particular celebrates and displays on the previous 12 months by comedy and music.

LATE NIGHT

“Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” will carry on Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, the Hen and the Bee and Dave Grohl tonight, whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will embody Paul McCartney, Pedro Pascal and the Voidz. “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” is ready to characteristic Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Jon Batiste, and “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” will embody Kristen Wiig and Carrie Underwood.