Peacock Streaming All Harry Potter Movies Free Starting October 2020

NBCUniversal’s Peacock introduced that every one eight Harry Potter movies will likely be obtainable to stream in home windows beginning later this yr and rolling into 2021 — together with on Peacock’s free, ad-supported tier.

The octet of flicks based mostly on J.Ok. Rowling’s famed fantasy e-book collection is ready to roll off HBO Max as of Aug. 25, after WarnerMedia had carved out a three-month window for the favored franchise following its launch.

In 2016, NBCU inked a cope with Warner Bros. locking up TV and digital rights to the Potter motion pictures (together with “Implausible Beasts”) from 2018-2025 that additionally integrated content material for Common theme parks.

“The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by folks of all ages and represents the caliber of high quality leisure prospects can anticipate finding on Peacock,” mentioned Frances Manfredi, Peacock’s president of content material acquisition and technique, in a press release. “We’ve constructed a world-class assortment of iconic motion pictures and reveals, and we’ll proceed to broaden the movie library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and past that may shock and delight Peacock prospects time and time once more.”

Starting in October, Peacock prospects will be capable of stream “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001), “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and techniques” (2002), “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004), “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth” (2005), “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007), “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009) and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” components 1 (2010) and a pair of (2011).

The eight movies, launched between 2001 and 2011, rank because the third highest-grossing film franchises in historical past with a worldwide haul of $7.7 billion (behind Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars).

Peacock launched nationwide within the U.S. on July 15 — however quite a lot of the massive motion pictures on the streaming service rolled off the service in a matter of days or perhaps weeks. These titles, which seemingly geared toward attracting customers to the fledgling streamer, included the unique 2009 “Quick & Livid” and comedy “Evan Almighty,” “Shrek”; the trio of Common’s “Jurassic Park” motion pictures and all three of Warner Bros.’s “Matrix” motion pictures.

As a part of Comcast’s second-quarter 2020 earnings announcement final week, the corporate touted that Peacock landed 10 million signups because it debuted in April for Comcast Xfinity and Flex prospects and on July 15 nationally. However NBCU CEO Jeff Shell didn’t break down what which means when it comes to paid subscribers vs. free viewers or what number of actively month-to-month viewers Peacock has, saying it was too early to find out.

Comcast has forecast investing $2 billion into Peacock over 2020 and 2021, with the service anticipated to interrupt even in 2024. For now, Peacock (like HBO Max) is unavailable on Roku or Amazon’s Hearth TV platforms as the businesses stay at an deadlock over distribution phrases.